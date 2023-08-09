Expert explains how parents can make sure their children get enough sleep

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Gregory Newman, with the Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Marketplace Clinic, says parents need to make sure their children get enough and consistent sleep as kids head back to school.

Newman says children in their developmental stage need restorative sleep a lot more than adults, and it’s important to help kids develop healthy sleep habits at an early age.

You can watch Dr. Newman’s interview from KWTX@4 in the video player above.

Check out our Back To School page with more local educational stories and tips for parents.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.