Expert explains how parents can make sure their children get enough sleep

Back to School Week on KWTX@4: Kids sleeping habits and sleep schedule - 8.7.23
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Gregory Newman, with the Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Marketplace Clinic, says parents need to make sure their children get enough and consistent sleep as kids head back to school.

Newman says children in their developmental stage need restorative sleep a lot more than adults, and it’s important to help kids develop healthy sleep habits at an early age.

You can watch Dr. Newman’s interview from KWTX@4 in the video player above.

