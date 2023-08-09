Felon on parole arrested in car crash that caused property damage near Hamilton

HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office arrested a suspect involved in a single vehicle wreck.

On August 9, 2023, deputies were sent to FM 218 to investigate the collision and property damage.

Deputies were not able to find the driver at the scene of the crash.

An investigation eventually led deputies to a home near the Hamilton city limits.

With the help of the Hamilton Police Department, deputies were able to take Billy Slovick into custody.

Slovick was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and duty upon striking structure or fixture, according to HCSO.

HCSO says during the investigation it was found that Slovick was on parole for other convicted felony offenses.

