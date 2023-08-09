Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Former Brazos County Detention Officer arrested

The 23-year-old is accused of having sex with an inmate and smuggling drugs into the facility.
Uriah Woodard, 23, of College Station, was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of...
Uriah Woodard, 23, of College Station, was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of Violation of Civil Rights and Improper Sexual Activity with a Person in Custody.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former detention officer accused of breaking the law while on the job has been arrested, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has announced.

Uriah Woodard, 23, of College Station, was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of Violation of Civil Rights and Improper Sexual Activity with a Person in Custody.

Woodard had been employed as a Detention Officer since April 2023. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation in response to a report received in July 2023, alleging that a detention officer was smuggling contraband into the jail. During this initial investigation, additional information came to light on July 20, reportedly revealing that Woodard had engaged in a sexual encounter with an inmate.

Woodard was interviewed by investigators the same day and submitted his resignation following the interview.

The agency says a thorough investigation was conducted and charges followed.

“The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is deeply committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and accountability in all aspects of our law enforcement operations. We take any allegations of misconduct very seriously and will not tolerate any actions that compromise the safety, rights, and well-being of individuals in our custody,” said spokesperson Deputy David Wilcox. “We would like to assure the community that the actions of one individual do not reflect the values and dedication of the entire Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. We remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining the public’s trust, and we will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of all individuals under our care.”

At last check, Woodard remained in jail on a $8,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says

Latest News

KWTX News 10 at Five
Democrats gather at Texas-Mexico border to criticize Abbott's use of buoys, razor wires
Slovick was charged with Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle and Duty upon Striking Structure,...
Felon on parole arrested in car crash that caused property damage near Hamilton
The county is currently in the design phase, working with an architectural firm to finalize the...
McLennan County to turn old county jail into additional courtroom space
Sports medicine expert, Dr. Laura Irvin speaks with Megan Boyd and Justin Earley.
Sports medicine expert provides guidance on how to keep young athletes safe and injury-free
KWTX News 10 at Six
McLennan County to turn old county jail into additional courtroom space