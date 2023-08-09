Harker Heights police search for credir card abuse suspects

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information on two individuals in connection to a credit card abuse case.

The individuals were involved in a Credit/Debit Card Abuse incident that occurred on July 25 at Family Dollar.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these individuals, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.

