Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Harker Heights police search for suspects in credit card abuse case

The individuals were involved in a Credit/Debit Card Abuse incident that occurred on July 25 at...
The individuals were involved in a Credit/Debit Card Abuse incident that occurred on July 25 at Family Dollar.(Harker Heights Police)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information on two suspects in a credit card abuse case.

The individuals allegedly used the credit/debit card to make purchases at a Family Dollar on July 25.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the individuals, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says

Latest News

Parmer Lane Fire
Texas A&M Fire Service: ‘Parmer Lane Fire’ in Williamson County now an estimated 50 acres, 60% contained
Parmer Lane Fire
Drone Flyover of Parmer Lane Fire
Police are searching for three people who were involved with the shooting and theft.
Dallas police searching for 3 people after an officer was shot overnight
Crash graphic
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along I-45 near Centerville