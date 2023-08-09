Harker Heights police search for suspects in credit card abuse case
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information on two suspects in a credit card abuse case.
The individuals allegedly used the credit/debit card to make purchases at a Family Dollar on July 25.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the individuals, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
