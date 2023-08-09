Heightened wildfire risk

Day 37 of triple digits, 24 of those straight in a row. This temperature streak isn’t breaking soon. We will, once again, challenge some record highs Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week. Want a sliver of good news? There’s a chance we might not tie/break those records because there’s a chance we could see some rain next week. That’s right, we said rain... Even if it is a low chance of happening, we can hope. More so the weather story remains the heat and wildfire danger.

Winds have increased and, in turn, so has the wildfire risk. The entire area is under a very high fire risk, level 4 of 5, but cities and towns west of I-35 are under an extreme fire risk which is the highest wildfire risk category. The hot temperatures and the dry ground in combination with gusty winds are the reasons why the fire danger is so high. Should a wildfire spark, fire crews could have a very hard time battling the fire(s) due to the windy conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in effect again tomorrow but will likely to be extended through the rest of the week. Wind gusts upwards of 30 miles per hour will remain possible for Wednesday through Friday.

The current 23 day streak of triple-digit highs is forecast to get to at least 33 days, enough to propel us to the 4th longest triple-digit streak in history for Central Texas. Gusty south winds will pull enough humidity into the atmosphere to send heat index values to around 109°. As far that that glimmer of a rain chance -- some forecast models are showing tropical moisture moving in from the Gulf. The non-tropical disturbance, meaning it won’t be a tropical depression or storm, could bring us a quarter-to-half inch of rain, but I fear that the rain chances are a mirage and we won’t see much of anything at all. There are some signs that the heat could break a little bit next weekend as we shy away from highs near 105°, but realistically triple digit highs aren’t going away soon enough.

