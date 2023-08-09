Killeen police investigating report of missing man
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police Department is investigating a report of a missing man.
Jason Forrest, 21, was reported missing to KPD on Tuesday August 8, 2023.
He was last seen on August 7 at his home, according to KPD.
KPD says Forrest is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a black hoodie, black beanie, and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at 254-501-8800.
