Killeen police investigating report of missing man

(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police Department is investigating a report of a missing man.

Jason Forrest, 21, was reported missing to KPD on Tuesday August 8, 2023.

He was last seen on August 7 at his home, according to KPD.

KPD says Forrest is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a black hoodie, black beanie, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at 254-501-8800.

Jason Forrest, 21, was reported missing to KPD Tuesday August 8.
Jason Forrest, 21, was reported missing to KPD Tuesday August 8.(KWTX viewer)

