Sports medicine expert provides guidance on how to keep young athletes safe and injury-free

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Laura Irvin, with Baylor Scott & White Southwest Sports Medicine, said parents should be aware of “overuse injuries” that are more common among student athletes.

Irvin said these injuries happen when kids play the same sport year-round without taking a break.

“There have been a lot of studies about how doing the same repetitive motions to growing muscles and bones cause some of those overuse injuries,” said Irvin, “So we’re really encouraging parents to let their children play multiple sports throughout the year.”

