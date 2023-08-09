Suspect fatally shot man sleeping on sidewalk, then fled in motorized wheelchair: Houston police

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Kevin Ray “Pee Wee” Vercher, 52, arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man in Houston, allegedly fled the scene of the killing in a motorized wheelchair, police said.

Houston Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a business at 13360 Northborough Drive at about 7:20 a.m. on Aug. 8.

Officers found the victim at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The Houston Fire Department arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officers spoke with a witness and obtained surveillance footage that indicated Vercher fled the scene in a motorized wheelchair.

According to police, officers found Vercher in an apartment complex nearby with his motorized wheelchair.

Further investigation found the victim was sleeping on the sidewalk at the time Vercher allegedly shot him.

Police did not release the victim’s name.

