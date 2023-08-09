Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Suspect fatally shot man sleeping on sidewalk, then fled in motorized wheelchair: Houston police

Kevin Ray Vercher, 52, has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting of a man in Houston.
Kevin Ray Vercher, 52, has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting of a man in Houston.(Houston PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Kevin Ray “Pee Wee” Vercher, 52, arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man in Houston, allegedly fled the scene of the killing in a motorized wheelchair, police said.

Houston Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a business at 13360 Northborough Drive at about 7:20 a.m. on Aug. 8.

Officers found the victim at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The Houston Fire Department arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officers spoke with a witness and obtained surveillance footage that indicated Vercher fled the scene in a motorized wheelchair.

According to police, officers found Vercher in an apartment complex nearby with his motorized wheelchair.

Further investigation found the victim was sleeping on the sidewalk at the time Vercher allegedly shot him.

Police did not release the victim’s name.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says

Latest News

Sports medicine expert, Dr. Laura Irvin speaks with Megan Boyd and Justin Earley.
Sports medicine expert provides guidance on how to keep young athletes safe and injury-free
Central Texas boy holds bake sale to raise money for local police department
Texas Wildfires
Texas is preparing for more wildfires without a break from heat in forecast
Governor Greg Abbott today ceremonially signed legislation delivering the largest property tax...
Gov. Abbott holds ceremonial bill signing for largest property tax cut in Texas history