TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help locating 14-year-old Payton L. Birdwell.

Police said the girl was last seen at about 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

She was wearing multicolored pajama bottoms and a t-shirt.

If you have any information, please contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

