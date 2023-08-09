Texas A&M Fire Service: ‘Parmer Lane Fire’ in Williamson County now an estimated 50 acres, 40% contained

CEDAR PARK Texas (KEYE) - A massive 120-acre brush fire in Cedar Park caused damage to three apartment buildings and left one person injured on Tuesday.

As of almost 6 a.m. Aug. 9, the “Parmer Lane Fire” in Williamson County is an estimated 50 acres and 40% contained.

As of 12:30 am , Texas A&M Forest Service revised the size of the Parmer Lane Fire DOWN from 120 acres to 50 acres and reports it is 15% contained.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Williamson County on the #ParmerLaneFire. The fire is an estimated 120 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/L58NEUSntW — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 9, 2023

Cedar Park Fire Department Fire Chief James Malliner said the call came in at 6:16 p.m. from residents reporting a grass fire. Initial units arrived on the scene within one minute. Minutes later, the fire was elevated to a 4-alarm structure fire at the Bexley at Silverado apartments located at 12820 W. Parmer Ln.

At around 6:30 p.m., the apartment complex was evacuated using reverse 9-1-1 notifications asking everyone to leave.

About 20 agencies and more than 200 firefighters from neighboring cities are working on the site, said Cedar Park Mayor Jim Penniman-Morin during a media briefing.

