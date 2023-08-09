Two suspects wanted in armed robbery of Austin woman

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery.

On July 21, 2023, the victim left the Bank of America on 701 East Stassney Lane where detectives believe she was spotted by the suspects.

From there, the victim went to a taqueria restaurant at 4400 East Ben White.

As the victim was getting back in her car, one of the suspects approached her with a knife, police said.

The suspect took the victim’s purse and got into a separate car, according to APD.

About 45 minutes after the robbery, APD says the victim reported her bank card was used at a Neiman Marcus at the Domain.

Surveillance footage recorded images of one of the suspects.

The photographed suspect is described by police as a 30 to 40-year-old Black man with a heavy build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, white sweatpants and brown multi shade sneakers.

APD described the second suspect as a 30-year-old Back man with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. There is no picture for the second suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092. An anonymous tip can also be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

