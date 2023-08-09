Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

US nurse and daughter freed by kidnappers in Haiti nearly two weeks after abduction, aid agency says

In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband,...
In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband, Sandro Dorsainvil. Alix Dorsainvil, a nurse for El Roi Haiti, and her daughter were kidnapped on Thursday, July 27, the organization said. (Courtesy of El Roi Haiti via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An aid organization in Haiti says one of its staff and her daughter have been freed, nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped in the capital Port-au-Prince.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that armed men seized New Hampshire native Alix Dorsainvil and her little girl in late July from a clinic in a gang-controlled area of Port-au-Prince where Dorsainvil works.

The Christian group founded by Dorsainvil’s husband has offered medical care, education and other basic services to people in the country’s poorest areas.

Gang warfare has increasingly plagued Haiti since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The killing worsened criminal control of Haiti and the innocent are regularly killed, raped and held for ransom.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says

Latest News

Erin Patterson addresses media in Australia. Three of Patterson’s ex-in-laws have died and...
Wild mushrooms suspected of killing 3 who ate a family lunch together in Australia
Tammy Blankenship Harlan (left) is charged in the hit-and-run death of David Grotberg. (Jail...
Trial of ex-Waco educator charged in hit-and-run death of Baylor student postponed
Three people died and a fourth became critically ill after apparently eating wild mushrooms at...
Australia: Three dead after allegedly eating wild mushrooms at a family lunch
Dozens were arrested over alleged child sex abuse following the killing of two FBI agents,...
Dozens arrested in child sexual abuse investigation