Wade Bowen’s foundation clears school supply wish lists for local teachers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas teachers are singing the praises of singer and songwriter Wade Bowen after his foundation cleared the wish lists of teachers needing supplies just days before the first day of school.

The Bowen Family Foundation was started by the family of Waco native Wade Bowen, a 1996 Reicher graduate.

It put out a social media post on July 31 “calling all teachers and educators in Central Texas. We are so thankful for all the work you do in our communities! We want to help you clear your list!”

The foundation asked for the teachers to fill out a link to what school supplies they still needed. They had over 70 submissions in the first couple of days from nearly 30 school districts around Central Texas.

Within hours, the foundation was granting wishes.

McGregor Elementary School 2nd grade teacher Micah Allred applied and was gifted with multiple supplies.

“I came home today to a big surprise,” Allred said. “Wade Bowen Family Foundation sent me all kinds of goodies from my clear the list 2023 and I’m so very grateful. I can’t wait to use them all in my classroom.”

Allred said the supplies she received will be appreciated not only by teachers but students.

“These posters will be great reminders to the students of what to do in punctuation and the line up dots and the pencil sharpeners and the glue sticks and the books. I’m just so grateful for this family that is supporting teachers,” she added.

Some of Allred’s co-workers also received supplies. Teacher Maribel Hernedez and her aid Codi King were gifted with multiple items including books.

“Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts Bowen Family Foundation and Wade Bowen,” King posted. “You are amazing for doing this awesome act of kindness for the teachers. These goodies will be used to love and educate children in our classroom.”

Midway ISD’s South Bosque 3rd grade teacher April McAdams joined in their excitement after being chosen as a recipient. She said the gifts have felt like Christmas.

“I knew right away that I wanted to post right away in hopes of getting an item of two fulfilled,” McAdams said. “Needless to say, a day or two later I found out that so much of my wish list had been cleared. I am eternally grateful for this foundation and all that they’re doing for educators. It has been so much fun getting items in the mail and I know that my students will love them just as much as I do.”

Lauren Holmes has worked in Groesbeck ISD as an aide, but never as a teacher until this year. She is starting her first year as a teacher in first grade and said it’s been overwhelming trying to outfit an entire classroom until the foundation came along to help.

“With that comes the room put together, the tools and the tricks of the trade I will need to guide these students into the next year of second grade,” Holmes said. “I just want to send a special thank you to the Bowen Family Foundation for their gracious donation to my classroom. I cannot wait to utilize them and put them to use with my students.”

“Wade Bowen thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

This is the second year for the clear the lists campaign. The foundation says they plan to continue the tradition next year.

