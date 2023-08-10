Allen Samuels continues annual backpack giveaway

An annual tradition continues this Saturday, August 12th from 10a until noon as Allen Samuels provides backpacks and school supplies to area families.

The event is free to attend, while supplies last. It will take place at the dealership located at 201 W Loop 340 in Waco. It is recommended to arrive early to make sure your child receives a backpack and supplies. To follow local school requirements, backpacks will be clear.

During the event attendees can enjoy hot dogs, and drinks courtesy of the dealership.

