Austin police investigating explosion in hospital parking garage

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Ausitn Police Department is investigating an explosion reported in a hospital parking garage.

On August 9, 2023, at about 5:23 p.m. APD responded to a bomb hotshot call in the 900 block of East 32nd Street.

Officers were directed to the St. David’s Hospital parking garage due to an explosion.

The hospital has closed the garage temporarily while APD officers remain on the scene investigating.

No damage to the hospital or injuries have been reported, according to APD.

Police say delays are expected around the hospital.

No more information is available at this time.

