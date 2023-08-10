Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Austin police investigating explosion in hospital parking garage

(Action News 5)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Ausitn Police Department is investigating an explosion reported in a hospital parking garage.

On August 9, 2023, at about 5:23 p.m. APD responded to a bomb hotshot call in the 900 block of East 32nd Street.

Officers were directed to the St. David’s Hospital parking garage due to an explosion.

The hospital has closed the garage temporarily while APD officers remain on the scene investigating.

No damage to the hospital or injuries have been reported, according to APD.

Police say delays are expected around the hospital.

No more information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says

Latest News

Family pays tribute to late son who died of SIDS with sandbox filled with blue sand
“They can play with their brother forever”: Waco memorial company helps family pay tribute to their son who died of SIDS in 2020
People attending will have the opportunity to meet with company representatives and hiring...
Workforce solutions of Central Texas hosting their annual ‘Summer Surge Hiring Event’
People attending will have the opportunity to meet with company representatives and hiring...
Workforce solutions of Central Texas hosting their annual ‘Summer Surge Hiring Event’
KWTX News 10 at Five
Democrats gather at Texas-Mexico border to criticize Abbott's use of buoys, razor wires