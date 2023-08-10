The Book Cellar in Temple to close its doors after more than half a century in business

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Book Cellar in Temple has been in business for nearly half a century, but according to a Facebook post made by its owner, they’re worried they’re going to have to close their doors soon.

“It’s definitely sad since we’ve been here for so long,” said Nicole Carter, the store’s manager.

“We’ve been a bookstore since ‘76. It’s definitely a part of the Temple history,” she said, “We’re going to try our best to see if we can get it back afloat. It’s just not looking great with the economy and everything.”

The little cellar in downtown Temple is home to a myriad of rare finds, including a guitar signed by Will-I-am and Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas, books that are nearly a century old, and a seemingly endless amount of sports and movie memorabilia.

However, Carter says that she thinks one piece is cooler than the rest.

“The coolest piece we have in here is, we have a basketball signed by Kobe Bryant”

To some, bookstores may feel like a thing of the past, but Carter believes an old book store can still hold a special place in someone’s heart.

“Especially when the kids come in, and they see all of the books. They’re actually intrigued and want to read them, since a lot of kids, now days are like, reading on their tablets and everything since it’s so much more convenient.”

The book cellar says that once they choose a closing date, they’ll post it to the Temple City Watch Facebook page.

