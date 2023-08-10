Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

The Book Cellar in Temple to close its doors after more than half a century in business

By Nate Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Book Cellar in Temple has been in business for nearly half a century, but according to a Facebook post made by its owner, they’re worried they’re going to have to close their doors soon.

“It’s definitely sad since we’ve been here for so long,” said Nicole Carter, the store’s manager.

“We’ve been a bookstore since ‘76. It’s definitely a part of the Temple history,” she said, “We’re going to try our best to see if we can get it back afloat. It’s just not looking great with the economy and everything.”

The little cellar in downtown Temple is home to a myriad of rare finds, including a guitar signed by Will-I-am and Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas, books that are nearly a century old, and a seemingly endless amount of sports and movie memorabilia.

However, Carter says that she thinks one piece is cooler than the rest.

“The coolest piece we have in here is, we have a basketball signed by Kobe Bryant”

To some, bookstores may feel like a thing of the past, but Carter believes an old book store can still hold a special place in someone’s heart.

“Especially when the kids come in, and they see all of the books. They’re actually intrigued and want to read them, since a lot of kids, now days are like, reading on their tablets and everything since it’s so much more convenient.”

The book cellar says that once they choose a closing date, they’ll post it to the Temple City Watch Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
Lorenzo Kennedy (right) and his mother, Jerriod “Jerrica” Carpenter (left)
Mother-son duo charged in gang-related shooting outside Waco convenience store

Latest News

Justin Early and Taylor-Grace Freiburg
Child care specialist provides guidance on how to support your child’s mental health
Chris Charles Scott, a 2004 Baylor graduate from Tyler, is the director of the highly...
Baylor grad debuting docuseries about ESSENCE Magazine on the Oprah Winfrey Network
The Book Cellar in downtown Temple is in danger of closing its doors soon.
The Book Cellar in downtown Temple in danger of closing its doors
KWTX News 10 at Six
Central Texas Influencer raises money for disadvantaged teens