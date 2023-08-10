Car explodes at St David’s Medical Center in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) - Austin Police are investigating a bomb hot shot call after an explosion is reported this evening at St. David’s Medical Center.

Austin Assistant Police Chief Jeff Greenwald says around 5:23 p.m. they got a call about a car being on fire at Garage One at St. David’s Medical Center.

Officials then saw that it was not an average or normal car fire but believe there was something more suspicious involved

Austin Fire, APD and Austin-Travis County EMS all responded to the scene to make sure everyone was safe. No injuries have been reported, but one person has been detained.

According to officials, the person is cooperating and has a reason to be at the hospital.

Greenwalt says APD says their main focus is now determining if this explosion was intentional.

“Unfortunately, those answers don’t come quick in order to look through the evidence and be safe make sure that we don’t cause any accidental secondary explosions or missing evidence in the process. Our bomb squad team or special operations command with the fire department and EMS have to go painstakingly slow to make sure that they’re being safe not to cause any injuries or missing evidence,” said Assistant Chief Greenwalt.

