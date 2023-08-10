Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Child care specialist provides guidance on how to support your child’s mental health

Back to School Week on KWTX@4: Tips to support your child's mental health - 8.10.23
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Taylor-Grace Freiburg, a palliative care child life specialist at Baylor Scott and White Health, says one of the biggest stressors children face during the back-to-school season is fear of the unknown.

“The new year brings a lot of newness to our lives. New teachers, new friends, new classrooms, all of those things can produce a little bit of stress in our kids and it’s important to talk about those and help that transition and make sure they know a transition doesn’t have to be negative,” said Freiburg.

The specialist said certain behaviors, like a change in eating or sleeping habits, can help parents identify if their child is stressed.

You can watch the entire interview in the video player above.

Check out our Back To School page with more local educational stories and tips for parents.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
Lorenzo Kennedy (right) and his mother, Jerriod “Jerrica” Carpenter (left)
Mother-son duo charged in gang-related shooting outside Waco convenience store

Latest News

Sports medicine expert, Dr. Laura Irvin speaks with Megan Boyd and Justin Earley.
Sports medicine expert provides guidance on how to keep young athletes safe and injury-free
Dr. Gregory Newman
Expert explains how parents can make sure their children get enough sleep
Jessica Messina
Dietician provides guidance on preparing healthy meals for kids
Wade Bowen
Wade Bowen’s foundation clears school supply wish lists for local teachers