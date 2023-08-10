Child care specialist provides guidance on how to support your child’s mental health

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Taylor-Grace Freiburg, a palliative care child life specialist at Baylor Scott and White Health, says one of the biggest stressors children face during the back-to-school season is fear of the unknown.

“The new year brings a lot of newness to our lives. New teachers, new friends, new classrooms, all of those things can produce a little bit of stress in our kids and it’s important to talk about those and help that transition and make sure they know a transition doesn’t have to be negative,” said Freiburg.

The specialist said certain behaviors, like a change in eating or sleeping habits, can help parents identify if their child is stressed.

