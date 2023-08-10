College Station Police searching for missing teen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County law enforcement is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from College Station.

Authorities say they believe Hannah Joan Vandiver has left the area and could be anywhere in the state.

She is five feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say they believe she is with someone who could be putting her in harm’s way.

If you have information, please contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.