DA appointed to handle Christopher Weiss’ 6-year-old capital murder case requests more time

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas County assistant district attorney appointed in May to handle the six-year-old Christopher Weiss capital murder case requested more time Thursday to review the extensive file to determine if more forensic testing is necessary, and to decide if he will seek the death penalty.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court conducted a status conference in the case Thursday, meeting in court with Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Scott Wells and remotely with Weiss, who remains jailed, and Weiss’ attorneys, Walter M. Reaves Jr., Russ Hunt Jr. and Jessi Freud, who signed on from their respective offices.

West continued to demonstrate his impatience with the repeated delays in the case, which have kept Weiss in the McLennan County Jail for 2,102 days. At a cost of $80 a day to house county jail inmates, Weiss’ incarceration has cost McLennan County $168,160 as of Thursday.”This case has been tested left and right,” West told Wells, who suggested he might request a paternity test to determine if Weiss is the father of 1-year-old Azariah Martinez, as her mother, Valarie Martinez, claimed.

Weiss, 31, is charged with capital murder in the November 2017 deaths of Martinez and the baby, whom Martinez told the then-married Weiss was his child from their affair. Martinez was found outside her car at Tradinghouse Lake Park in eastern McLennan County, while the baby was found in a car seat inside the car.

Each was shot at least twice in the head, officials have said.

Christopher Weiss, 30, of Temple, has been in the McLennan County Jail 1,591 days awaiting trial in the November 2017 shooting deaths of Valarie Martinez, 24, and her daughter, Azariah, at Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir. (KWTX Images)

The judge scheduled another status conference in 60 days. He gave Wells 30 days to determine if he will request additional testing in the case, including paternity testing on Weiss and additional DNA testing of door handles on Martinez’s car.

Wells told West that Weiss’ DNA was found on a door handle, but there are contradictions in reports about whether it was found on the front door handle or the back door handle.

The case has been delayed multiple times over the years by testing and re-testing of evidence, including DNA testing of cigarette butts found at the county park.

Wells declined comment after the hearing except to say that it is “premature” to determine if he will seek the death penalty against Weiss.

Weiss has indicated through his attorneys that he will not entertain a plea bargain at this point, Wells told the court.

Freud said she is confused why more testing is needed in the case, adding that her client is more than ready for his day in court. No trial date was set Thursday.

“While we appreciate the new prosecutor’s efforts to get up-to-speed, it is impossible not to be frustrated by the situation,” Freud said. “Waiting nearly six years for your day in court isn’t right, and the waiting continues to feel never-ending despite our best and diligent efforts to keep pushing the state to make the necessary decisions to move this case toward a trial. At this point, it is only fair that Chris be home on a bond awaiting trial.”

Previous motions to reduce Weiss’ $1 million bond have been denied.

The Dallas County DA’s office agreed to prosecute Weiss after McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens recused his office because Michel Simer, Teten’s executive first assistant and former law partner, helped Freud finalize Weiss’ divorce after his arrest.

If Wells waives the death penalty, Weiss will face life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder.

