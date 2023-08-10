Drought conditions deepen, fire danger persists, & the heat is non-stop

The forecast every single day from today through next Thursday shows high temperatures approaching 105° or 106° with heat index values a few degrees warmer. Morning low temperatures will vary a touch, but we won’t start out colder than the upper 70s and low 80s. The low chance for rain we were carrying in the forecast next week has dropped entirely out of the forecast. There are some signs on our forecast models that the end of next weekend could be our first return close to a high of just around 100°. Will we drop below the triple-digits and stop this madness? Maybe, but it’s far too early to tell.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest streak of 100°+ high temperatures 25 7th 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest streak of lows 80°+ 10 4th 15 days (1934) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation 55 Tied 4th 82 days (Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest streak of days without ANY precipitation 40 Tied 8th 49 days (Jul 1 - Aug 18, 2015) Days with highs 105°+ 13 2nd 32 days (2011) Days in 2023 at/above 100° 38 *not currently in top 10 but on pace* 50 days (1925) spot 10

90 days (2011) spot 1

*chart updated on August 10th

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.