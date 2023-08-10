Drought conditions deepen, fire danger persists, & the heat is non-stop
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The forecast every single day from today through next Thursday shows high temperatures approaching 105° or 106° with heat index values a few degrees warmer. Morning low temperatures will vary a touch, but we won’t start out colder than the upper 70s and low 80s. The low chance for rain we were carrying in the forecast next week has dropped entirely out of the forecast. There are some signs on our forecast models that the end of next weekend could be our first return close to a high of just around 100°. Will we drop below the triple-digits and stop this madness? Maybe, but it’s far too early to tell.
|Top 10 Lists
|Count
|Ranking
|Record (Year)
|Longest streak of 100°+ high temperatures
|25
|7th
|44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)
|Longest streak of lows 80°+
|10
|4th
|15 days (1934)
|Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation
|55
|Tied 4th
|82 days (Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)
|Longest streak of days without ANY precipitation
|40
|Tied 8th
|49 days (Jul 1 - Aug 18, 2015)
|Days with highs 105°+
|13
|2nd
|32 days (2011)
|Days in 2023 at/above 100°
|38
|*not currently in top 10 but on pace*
|50 days (1925) spot 10
90 days (2011) spot 1
*chart updated on August 10th
