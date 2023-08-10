Elderly woman killed in collision near Bell-Coryell county line

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Patricia Fischer Shaw, 66, of Temple, Texas, was killed in a vehicle collision near the Bell-Coryell county line, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The collision happened at about 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 9 near SH 36 and TX 236 within Coryell County.

DPS said the driver of a 2020 Dodge Ram truck, described only as a 65-year-old man from Temple, was traveling northbound on TX 236.

At the same time, the driver of a 2022 Ford F-350, described only as a 35-year-old man from Belton, Texas, was towing a trailer traveling westbound on SH 36.

According to the lead Trooper investigating the crash, the driver of the Dodge failed to yield right of way at the stop sign and collided with the Ford F-350.

Fischer Shaw, a passenger in the Dodge Ram, was killed in the wreck. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Coy Latham.

“Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to always be certain the roadway is clear prior to entering an intersection,” the agency wrote in a news release. “Taking that extra look before entering can greatly reduce the probability of being involved in a traffic crash.”

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.