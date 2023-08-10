The end to the extreme heat remains out of sight

To make a semi-long story short, there is still no end in sight to the triple-digit high temperatures or to the streak of rain-free days. The semi long story is that we’re continuing to climb top-10 lists that we don’t want to be a part. Some of those top-10 lists include:

Longest streak of 100°+ high temperatures (currently tied for 8th with 24 days)

Longest streak of lows 80°+ (currently tied for 7th with 8 consecutive days)

Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation (currently the 5th longest streak with 54 days)

Longest streak of days without ANY precipitation (currently the 9th longest streak at 39 days)

Hottest start to an August (2nd place for average high temperature, 3rd place for average low temperature, and 2nd place for average temperature)

The forecast every single day from today through next Thursday shows high temperatures approaching 105° or 106° with heat index values today peaking near 113°. Morning low temperatures will vary a touch, but we won’t start out colder than the upper 70s and low 80s. The low chance for rain we were carrying in the forecast next week has dropped entirely out of the forecast. There are some signs on our forecast models that the end of next weekend could be our first return close to a high of just around 100°. Will we drop below the triple-digits and stop this madness? Maybe, but it’s far too early to tell.

