Five arrested in Leon County drug bust

Investigators got a search warrant to search the house and property leading to the seizure of approximately 200g methamphetamine, 48 LSD tabs, 1 loaded heroin syringe, and 1 g cocaine. In addition, syringes, digital scales, plastic baggies, measuring devices, and over 50 meth pipes were found.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Five individuals were arrested by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office during a drug bust done in Central Texas.

While investigating a burglary at a residence in Leon County on July 25, investigators became suspicious that drugs were being stored in the home without the owner’s knowledge.

Investigators got a search warrant to search the house and property leading to the seizure of approximately 200g methamphetamine, 48 LSD tabs, 1 loaded heroin syringe, and 1 g cocaine. In addition, syringes, digital scales, plastic baggies, measuring devices, and over 50 meth pipes were found.

Neil Page, Heather Straps, and Bryan Niemtschk were arrested with charges of manufacture and delivery of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances.

Bradley Ross was arrested on Aug. 3 for the possession of stolen property, which developed from the search warrant.

On August 8, 2023, Investigators wrote an arrest warrant for Denee Keleman for theft of property, a state felony, who was originally responsible for the burglary.

