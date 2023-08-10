Fort Cavazos unable to maintain multiple Warrior Restaurants due to lack of units, officials say

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A lack of units on base has led to Fort Cavazos being unable to keep all seven Warrior Restaurants open.

The only Warrior Restaurant open was OIF Warrior Restaurant. Additionally, the Always Ready Warrior Restaurant on West Fort Cavazos and the North Fort Cavazos Warrior Restaurant were open.

Fort Cavazos says various commitments have led to units being off base and the lack of open facilities.

These commitments include multiple Combat Training Center rotations, operational deployments to Europe, facility renovations and required support to Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

A report from Military.com states the closures have forced many soldiers to drive long distances across the post for a meal.

Not all junior soldiers have access to vehicles, and the base provides a limited shuttle service, according to military.com. The shuttle service is so limited that some members interviewed by military.com did not now it existed.

Flyers and posters were placed throughout the base to inform the soldiers of the changes for the summer.

Military.com reported the Army post posted confusing or conflicting schedules on what meals were provided at dining facilities.

Two additional Warrior Restaurants, the Iron Horse and Patriot Inn, were reopened on Aug. 7 to help provide more accessible meals for soldiers.

Some dining facilities are providing take-home meals for soldiers to have in their barracks to help increase available food services to soldiers.

Fort Cavazos says as their operational demands shift, the availability of dining facilities will adjust to meet the needs of the soldiers.

