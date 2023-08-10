Central Texas Influencer raises money for disadvantaged teens

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Kolby Morton, better known as Kolby Shae on social media, frequently visited Los Pepe’s Restaurant in Groesbeck with her grandmother.

Over time, she got to know a young waiter who always served them. Morton noticed his ripped shoes and learned he was living with his twin sister in a broken car.

Recently graduated from Groesbeck High School, the young man would walk to work every day to support himself and his sister.

Morton was motivated, as a young mom of twins herself, and felt the need to help the teenagers with their situation.

She says her passion came from the fact that she has “twin babies so it was kind of a connection she felt.”

Morton reached out to her followers on TikTok asking people for help and suggestions for what she should do.

After overwhelming support, Morton started a GoFundMe page for the young man, aiming to raise $3,500.

Within hours, Morton surpassed her goal for donations, and within a day, she raised triple the amount she had intended for teenagers.

Morton intends for the donations to “go to the new car, and then everything leftover [they] will give to him and his sister.”

The donations page has not closed yet, but Morton plans to surprise him with the collected donations next week.

To donate, click here

