Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Officials: Woman, 2 children die in early morning house fire

Three people and a pet died in a house fire in Scappoose early Sunday morning, the Scappoose Fire District said. (SOURCE: KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff, Karli Olson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A woman and two children are dead after a house fire broke out at an Oregon home early Sunday morning, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The Scappoose Fire District said the three victims were identified as 38-year-old Shuri Hahmeyer, 9-year-old Nevayeh Callaway, and 6-year-old Zerych Callaway. The family’s pet dog, Dude, and cat, Misschiff, also perished.

Firefighters responded to the home around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, where they said they found the house mostly engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said they were told people were still inside a back bedroom.

Crews had to break a window to pull two people and a pet from the back room, but were unable to find the third person. That person’s body was later found in the burned home.

Fire officials said they believe everyone who was in the house died.

Firefighters said a 14-year-old girl who also lived at the house was not there at the time of the fire.

Other family members who lived in a trailer on the property were reportedly the first to call in the fire.

Investigating authorities said the fire started in the front living area of the home, and they said they believed it started accidentally.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to the Hahmeyer family for their tremendous loss,” the fire district said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are also humbled by the outpouring of support from the Scappoose community to all those impacted by this tragedy including the family, friends and first responders.”

The Scappoose School District is offering support services for staff, students, and families impacted by their loss.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

A family member set up a GoFundMe account to pay for the victims’ funeral expenses and help support the family’s 14-year-old daughter. As of Thursday, over $62,000 have been raised.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
Lorenzo Kennedy (right) and his mother, Jerriod “Jerrica” Carpenter (left)
Mother-son duo charged in gang-related shooting outside Waco convenience store

Latest News

Police officers set off a smoke bomb in order to disperse a crowd, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New...
Streamer Kai Cenat says he is ‘beyond disappointed’ in mayhem at NYC event
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
White supremacist accused of threatening jury, witnesses in trial of Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2015 file photo, a man walks along a trail during sunset near...
US suicides hit an all-time high last year
Picketers carry signs outsie of Netflix on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in New York. The Hollywood...
Striking screenwriters will resume negotiations with studios on Friday
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and his wife Abby Cox greet President Joe Biden after he arrives at...
Biden in Utah to mark anniversary of PACT Act expanding veterans benefits