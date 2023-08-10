Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Cathay House at 825 Wooded Acres Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 69.

Out of the last five inspections, it has received between 16 and 30 demerits.

It passed only once.

This go-round, according to the food safety worker, the pork wontons were thrown out because they were not kept at the right temperature.

There were raw foods such as raw beef, chicken, and shrimp in the wrong place in relation to fresh or cooked foods.

The idea is to prevent cross-contamination.

The employees were not washing their hands properly.

The business was using an unapproved insect repellant.

There were other violations in the 4 pages of notes.

Needless to say, this place needed a re-inspection.

Martha’s Restaurant at 3616 North 19th in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 85.

According to the food safety worker, the following foods were not kept at the right temperature: the chorizo, raw and cooked beef, and some cooked pork.

They were thrown out.

Some raw beef was thawing in the sanitizer compartment of the sink.

Some foods needed proper labels too.

This place also needed a re-inspection.

Luigi’s Italian Restaurant at 2805 North Loop 121 in Belton got an 88 on a recent inspection, but its permit was withheld.

According to the food safety worker, the back door does not properly seal.

Some kitchen floor tiles were missing.

There was water leaking under the dish machine.

The storage shelves were dirty.

The ice machine lid is broken, providing possible exposure to contamination.

This place needed a re-inspection.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Wes’s Burger Shack at 1301 South 1st in Temple.

You can find this business on Facebook where it lists the day’s specials.

Unfortunately, I missed meatloaf day.

However, regulars on the menu; catfish, cheeseburgers, sandwiches, sides such as homemade onion rings, potato salad, and a nice slice of pie.

