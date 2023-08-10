Advertise
Stan C. Parker Foundation held their 12th annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Stan C. Parker Foundation held their12th annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon at the Lee Lockwood Library & Museum.

The event started at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday Aug. 9, and KWTX’s own Rusty Garrett hosted the event.

More than 400 people attended the event, including representative Doc Anderson.

A free barbeque meal was provided for veterans by the Stan C. Parker Foundation.

The speaker at the event this year was retired Colonel Donald “Doc” Ballard who received a Medal of Honor for Acts of Heroism in Vietnam in 1968.

