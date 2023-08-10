Advertise
Waco teen charged after trying to rob couple outside Showtime club, firing gun at victim’s vehicle: affidavit

Jaimes is booked in McLennan County Jail on $109,000 in bonds.
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Gerardo Jaimes, 17, was arrested on Aug. 10 and charged with theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest and two counts of aggravated robbery after trying to rob a couple outside the Showtime club and firing a gun at the victim’s vehicle, an affidavit states.

Police officers were dispatched to the Showtime club at 1821 La Salle Avenue in reference to shots fired.

Officers met with the victim who said that “two short Hispanic men” tried to rob him and his girlfriend when they arrived at the club, according to an affidavit.

As the suspects tried to rob the victim, he managed to get into his car and leave the scene, an affidavit says.

As victim’s were driving away, the suspect fired two rounds, striking the vehicle twice, an affidavit states.

The two suspects were seen walking north towards a school bus yard.

An officer located two Hispanic men around that location shortly after.

A second officer got to the scene to help and saw the first officer on the ground struggling to arrest one of the suspects, Jaimes, who was resisting, according to an affidavit.

Both officers were able to arrest Jaimes.

The second suspect ran away but was caught later, an affidavit says.

During the struggle the affidavit says Jaimes attempted to reach for a weapon near his front waistband.

A search of Jaimes found he had a loaded .22 caliber Smith and Wesson M&P that was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania, according to an affidavit.

An affidavit says Jaimes told officers he bought the gun for $300 from an unknown man who reached out to him on Instagram,

Jaimes is booked in McLennan County Jail on $109,000 in bonds.

The affidavit does not state whether charges were filed against the second suspect. There are no online records of a second arrest in this case.

