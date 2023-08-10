Advertise
Waco teen gets probation in deadly shooting near Guthrie Park

Shooting happened during street fight involving at least 10 teenagers
Murder investigation in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive in Waco, Texas.
Murder investigation in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive in Waco, Texas.(Vincent Winter for KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 15-year-old Waco boy was placed on probation Thursday after he pleaded true to a riot charge in the March shooting death of another teenager during a street fight involving at least 10 teens.

Judge Alan Bennett of Waco’s 474th State District Court found the teen engaged in delinquent conduct, adjudicated him guilty and placed him on probation for two years.

The judge also ordered the boy to be placed in the county’s juvenile intensive supervision program, to undergo continued psychological counseling and to complete a gang intervention program.

Juvenile offenders are not identified unless they are certified to stand trial as adults.

The teen was charged with murder in the March 28 shooting death of 16-year-old Justin Sharp in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive near S.J. Guthrie Park before McLennan County prosecutors reduced the charge to rioting, a second-degree felony, as part of the plea agreement.

Assistant District Attorney John Wiersgalla said he reduced the charge against the teen because video evidence obtained after his arrest “conclusively showed that the shooting was legally justified in defense of another person.”

Sharp was shot after two groups of juveniles met near Guthrie Park to fight in an incident similar to ones depicted in the movie “Fight Club.” Wiersgalla and the boy’s attorney, Jason P. Darling, said video of the incident showed that, during the course of the fight, Sharp aimed a gun at another boy’s head, and the juvenile offender pulled his own gun and shot and killed Sharp while defending his friend.

“Although the law justified the shooting death, the District Attorney’s Office and Waco Police Department determined that the events which led to that death constituted the criminal offense of riot,” Wiersgalla said in a statement. “All of the surviving participants of the incident were charged with that crime.

“By law, the main objective of the juvenile justice system is rehabilitation. Specifically, the law states that juvenile rehabilitation should occur in the home whenever possible, as opposed to a term of incarceration,” he said.

Darling agreed that his client, a former Waco High School student, was acting in defense of his friend. He said the boy’s mother is working to get him back into school so he can graduate.

“We are pleased with the result in this case,” Darling said. “We appreciate the work the DA’s office and Waco police did on the investigation. It’s a sad situation for both sides. We feel horrible for the deceased’s family, but we also feel my client felt he had to defend a person. So, we feel that a just result happened today.”

