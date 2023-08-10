West Fair and Rodeo begins Thursday and runs through Saturday

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The 76th West Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 and goes on until Aug. 12.

The rodeo will be at The West Fair and Rodeo Grounds on 1110 South Main Street.

Admission is $15 per person. Children 10 and under get in free.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Gordon Collier Band will perform Saturday night.

Ally Kadlublar spoke with the rodeo’s president and bull riders.

