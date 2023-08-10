Workforce solutions of Central Texas hosting their annual ‘Summer Surge Hiring Event’

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is hosting their annual “Summer Surge Hiring Event’ Thursday Aug. 10.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Bell County Expo Center.

More than 60 employers from different career fields are expected to attend.

People attending will have the opportunity to meet with company representatives and hiring managers face to face.

A computer lab will be available for people to print and tweak their resumes.

Workforce Solutions has a career center open year-round for those who are unable to attend the hiring event.

