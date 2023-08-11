Aquilla ISD awarded nutritional grant to expand cafeteria

AQUILLA, Texas (KWTX) - Action for Healthy Kids has awarded nearly $30 million in subgrants to rural school districts across the county.

Aquilla ISD was one of 264 schools in the nation to be receive this money.

The money is intended to address students nutritional need and modernizing cafeteria operations.

Aquilla ISD received $150,000 from the organization which will be used to expand the cafeteria. They will be making two different food lines with various options and improving the quality of food served.

The expansion is expected to be finished after winter break.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.