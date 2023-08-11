Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Aquilla ISD awarded nutritional grant to expand cafeteria

By Kaity Kempf
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AQUILLA, Texas (KWTX) - Action for Healthy Kids has awarded nearly $30 million in subgrants to rural school districts across the county.

Aquilla ISD was one of 264 schools in the nation to be receive this money.

The money is intended to address students nutritional need and modernizing cafeteria operations.

Aquilla ISD received $150,000 from the organization which will be used to expand the cafeteria. They will be making two different food lines with various options and improving the quality of food served.

The expansion is expected to be finished after winter break.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
Lorenzo Kennedy (right) and his mother, Jerriod “Jerrica” Carpenter (left)
Mother-son duo charged in gang-related shooting outside Waco convenience store

Latest News

The money is intended to address students nutritional need and modernizing cafeteria operations.
Nutritional grant awarded to Aquilla ISD to expand cafeteria
Cathay House in Waco, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23
The Book Cellar in downtown Temple is in danger of closing its doors soon.
The Book Cellar in Temple to close its doors after more than half a century in business
Justin Early and Taylor-Grace Freiburg
Child care specialist provides guidance on how to support your child’s mental health