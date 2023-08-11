Advertise
Austin man charged with first-degree murder for fatal shooting during an argument: Austin police

(Austin PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jorge Flores-Duran, 60, was arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with first-degree murder after shooting an Austin man during an argument, according to the Austin Police Department.

On Aug. 8 at around 6:35 p.m., APD officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 7900 block of Lee Hill Drive.

The caller said a man was shot and the suspect was still in the area.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 54-year-old Isaias Martinez, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Martinez would be pronounced dead shortly after, APD said.

Witnesses at the scene identified the shooter as Flores-Duran.

Officers caught Flores-Duran and he was interviewed by investigators.

APD says during the interview, Flores-Duran admitted to shooting Martinez during an argument.

Flores-Duran was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

He is currently being held at Travis County jail.

Anyone with more information is asked to call APD at 512-974-8477. An anonymous tip can be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

