Austin teen charged with capital murder in fatal robbery shooting

(Austin PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Christian Alba, 17, was arrested on Aug. 9 and charged with capital murder after fatally shooting an Austin man during a robbery, according to the Austin Police Department.

At around 2:22 p.m. on Aug. 7, Austin’s Emergency Communication Center got a call from St. David’s South Austin Medical Center to report a man had been dropped off with life threatening gunshot wounds.

Shortly after APD officers arrived at the hospital, the victim, Gregory Orork, would be pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed Orork was shot during a robbery, and the suspects left in a car.

Homicide detectives believe the shooting happened in the 5400 block of Friedrich Lane, and a friend took Orork to the hospital immediately after the shooting.

APD said the investigation identified the two suspects as Alba and a juvenile boy.

A capital murder warrant was issued for both suspects on Aug. 9.

That same day Alba was found and arrested at the intersection of East William Cannon Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road.

APD says the juvenile suspect was arrested at a different location.

Alba is currently in Travis County jail for capital murder.

The juvenile suspect was taken to Gardner Betts Juvenile Center for capital murder.

Anyone with more information is asked to call APD at 512-974-8477.

An anonymous tip can be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

