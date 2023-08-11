Bell County Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on April burglary in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a burglary case that occurred in April.

The police were made aware Apr. 15 that occurred overnight in the 800 block of Mclintock Cove where it was reported that an unknown person entered the vehicle and stole a woman’s purse with its contents.

Investigators were able to obtain video of the burglary.

Anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident is to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

