Central Texas dealership and Telemundo are hosting a backpack and school supplies giveaway

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As kids return to Central Texas classrooms a local car dealership is hosting a backpack and school supply giveaway.

The Backpack Giveaway is sponsored by Allen Samuels in Waco and done in conjunction with Telemundo and will offer, while supplies last, free clear backpacks and school supplies.

The school supplies are thanks to donations from HEB and the Hispanic Leaders Network.

“We are on close to our 10th year of doing out annual backpack giveaway to start school up,” said the dealerships General Manager Ted Teague.

“It’s so much fun to see kids come out with that gleam in their eyes, all excited getting ready for their first day of school start their first day of school,” Teague said.

Arlett Ramirez is a producer at KWTX who has helped with the drive for the past three years.

She said it’s one of her favorite events of the year because it helps ease the burden on struggling families as kids head back to the classroom.

“There are a lot of families in need especially with rising inflation and we just want to help the families out there in Central Texas,” Ramirez said.

The event is free, and Ramirez adds you don’t have to be Spanish speaking to take part.

The giveaway will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the dealership located at 201 W Loop 340 in Waco.

Hotdogs and drinks will be served courtesy of the dealership.

Supplies are limited so organizers suggest getting there when it starts.

August 12th | 10a-noon (KWTX)

