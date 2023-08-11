Advertise
Chuy’s Harker Heights celebrates grand opening by donating over $5,500 to Central Texas non-profit

(Chuy's Harker Heights)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - To celebrate the opening of their newest location, Chuy’s Harker Heights gave a $5,524 check to Aware Central Texas during the restaurant’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 10.

The money was raised online and in store during the restaurant’s Friends and Family and Charity Night grand opening events.

Aware Central Texas is a non-profit organization focused on the prevention of child abuse and neglect in Central Texas.

Additionally, Chuy’s raised $830 for the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center.

Chuy’s donated $1 for every dog picture submitted and build portraits for their famous dog wall.

The first 150 pictures sent during the fundraiser are hanging in Chuy’s Harker Heights La Chihuahua Bar.

“Chuy’s always believes in giving back to the community and supporting organizations that focus on helping children and animals in the neighborhoods where we do business,” said Jenn Reid, General Manager for Chuy’s Harker Heights.

