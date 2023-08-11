The dangerous heat sticks around through the weekend

The forecast generally remains unchanged over the next 10 days. Expect morning temperatures to be in the upper 70s and low 80s with temperatures around 105° for each afternoon this weekend. There is a small change in our forecast that we’re watching closely into early next week. A very weak boundary will begin to move into Central Texas Monday/Tuesday of next week. Now there is some “cooler” air behind the front, it’s just forecast to stay to our north and northeast. We may see temperatures turn down a degree or two, but it’s not a major change by any means. The boundary may also be enough to spark up a shower or two - But coverage of rain is only around 10%.

After Tuesday our temperatures begin to climb back up for the rest of the work week. Wednesday into next weekend will feature more of the same hot, dry, and breezy conditions. Mornings start out near 80° and afternoons warm up to around 105°. There’s no major sign of any significant change or relief to our weather. Continue to be careful outdoors in the heat and remember our fire danger remains very high until we can get some good, soaking rain!

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest streak of 100°+ high temperatures 26 Tied 6th 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest streak of lows 80°+ 11 4th 15 days (1934) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation 56 4th 82 days (Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest streak of days without ANY precipitation 41 Tied 6th 49 days (Jul 1 - Aug 18, 2015) Days with highs 105°+ 13 2nd 32 days (2011) Days in 2023 at/above 100° 39 *not currently in top 10 but on pace* 50 days (1925) spot 10

90 days (2011) spot 1

*chart updated on August 10th

