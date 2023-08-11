Extreme heat creates challenges for Central Texas flight school

McGregor, Texas (KWTX) - As Temperatures continue to soar, planes across the country are struggling to take flight.

Extreme temperatures like the ones experienced this summer in Central Texas make life more complicated for everyone, including pilots.

While he’s not tasked with transporting 100 passengers at a time from coast to coast, the heat does add a wrinkle in the day of Daniel Mayfield, a flight instructor at Pegasus Flight School in McGregor.

“They don’t have air conditioning, I probably should have led with that,” said Mayfield.

“Aircraft don’t have air conditioning, so they bake out in the heat for a while until the next student gets in, and then we finally get in the air. But while you’re in the air it’s like being in a hot car that’s parked in the parking lot for hours on end.”

The same goes for Tanner Brown, a student of Mayfield’s at Pegasus Flight School whose flight schedule is almost completely dictated by the unrelenting temperatures.

“During the afternoon it’s pretty miserable, especially on the ground because it’s just so hot,” said Brown.

“When you’re in low altitudes and stuff the plane doesn’t perform as well. Here in the summer for sure I definitely try and avoid it and go either early in the morning or pretty late at night.”

Preparation for the sky high temperatures can be daunting so Brown says that hydration is key.

“I drink a lot of water. I mean I sweat so much, especially on the ground you’re sweating a lot.”

The heat causes issues ranging from turbulence while the plane is in the air, to restrictions on how much fuel or cargo a plane can hold, and even has an impact on how many passengers are allowed to board a flight. This is due in large part to thin air changing the amount of weight it’s safe for your plane to carry.

“Last year it was getting pretty hot as well, to where we were having to cancel some flights,” said Mayfield.

“But because it’s this hot outside, the air gets very very thin, so you don’t have as much lift, you have worse performance for the engines, for the wings, for the propellors.”

According to flight aware, this week alone the have been over twenty thousand flight delays in the united states.

