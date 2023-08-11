Advertise
Flea bite infects Waco man, prompts multiple hospital trips

By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man bitten by a flea prompted multiple trips to the emergency room.

Mark Lewis started running a high fever that would not go away, causing him to go to the emergency room.

Test were run and all results came back negative. The hospital gave Lewis Tylenol and sent home.

After running a high fever for five days, Lewis went back to the hospital.

Again, the hospital didn’t find anything, but this time gave him a broad-spectrum antibiotic.

Two days later on July 1, which happened to his birthday, Lewis passed out in his backyard.

“The infectious team found West Nile,” Mark Lewis’s wife Tina Lewis said. “They sent him home from the hospital saying that he had meningitis, and it could have been caused by West Nile. The CDC called, two days after we got home and told him that he had Typhus Fever.”

The cause of it all was a flea bite.

“This year hasn’t been like any more than we see normally,” Infectious Disease Physician at Baylor Scott & White Cinthia Gallegos said. “You know Typhus, we see it here in Texas. A lot of cases go undiagnosed because the symptoms are so nonspecific.”

Mark Lewis is fully recovered from the illness and has been able to get back to work.

