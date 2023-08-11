Advertise
Good News Friday: August 11, 2023

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Shout out to these 22 Killeen ISD students for getting their work done this summer to finally graduate. This is 6 days before their peers are set to start their first day. these students are from 5 different high schools. Good luck to you all and your future endeavors.

Nolanville Middle School Science teacher, Karey Pierce, is now a Smithsonian Institution Teacher Ambassador. She’s just returned from Washington D.C where she received training at the National Air and Space Museum. She says she can’t wait to share what she learned with her students. This is also her 22nd year as an educator.

Temple ISD wants to congratulate its Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate students for earning more than 650 hours of credit last school year. This helps save them time and money in college by replacing college courses with the applicable credits. The district also had 4 AP scholars and 2 AP scholars with honors.

Out of 77 school districts in Region 12, April Eide of Robinson ISD is the 2024 Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the Year. She’s been teaching for 16 years and the district says she knows how to work with students to make sure they feel empowered.

And Happy Birthday shout out to Ronnie Vargas the Third. He turns 18 this year. Your mom, Christy, says she is so proud of you and to keeping reaching for the stars because you can do anything you want as long as you stay focused.

