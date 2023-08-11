KBTX Investigates: OSHA concludes investigation into chemical exposure at power plant

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been six months since four contract workers at a power plant in Robertson County were rushed to a hospital following possible exposure to a hazardous chemical.

The incident happened at the Oak Grove Power Plant on Oak Grove Road near Highway 979 north of Franklin back in February.

Two of the four workers were taken to a hospital by medical helicopters and two others were taken by ambulance and have since recovered.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) conducted an investigation into the incident and recently issued citations to two companies conducting work at the facility during the time of the incident.

According to public records obtained by KBTX Rentech Boiler Systems based out of Abilene, TX, and Furnace and Tube Services based out of Gonzalez, Louisiana were both given two citations each for their involvement in the incident. Records also indicate that both companies were issued a fine. Rentech was fined $10,046.00 per citation totaling $20,092. Furnace and Tube Services was fined just $7,813.00 per citation totaling $15,626

OSHA Graphic (KBTX)

Inspection records show a lack of proper ventilation during work on an auxiliary boiler exposed employees to hazardous airborne contaminants in a confined space. Records also indicate that the employers failed to supply sufficient protective gear when engineering controls were insufficient. They say in a confined space, workers opted for natural ventilation without proper hazard checks, risking asphyxiation and dizziness.

It’s worth noting that Luminant, the parent company of Oak Grove received no fines or citations.

February’s incident is not the only investigation being conducted by OSHA at the Oak Grove facility. Back in June, a contract worker was killed in an explosion at the facility. According to reports made to 911, the explosion occurred shortly after 8 a.m., resulting in the injury of a contractor at the scene. The contractor later succumbed to their injuries.

Oak Grove Plant near Franklin (KBTX)

As to the death that occurred at that facility in June that investigation is ongoing.

Rentech Boiler Systems and Furnace and Tube Services have until August 29, 2023, to submit documentation demonstrating corrective actions taken in response to the identified issues.

KBTX reached out to all companies involved but did not hear back.

