Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Listeria outbreak may be linked to recalled ice cream cups, FDA says

Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled the Soft Serve on the Go Cups on Wednesday.
Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled the Soft Serve on the Go Cups on Wednesday.(Food and Drug Administration)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said a multi-state listeria outbreak may be connected to certain recalled ice cream cups.

Two people have recently been hospitalized from the bacteria, according to officials.

An unopened container of Soft Serve on the Go Cups ice cream from one of those patients’ freezers tested positive for the bacteria.

Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled the Soft Serve on the Go Cups on Wednesday.

The products were sold throughout 19 states and Washington, D.C. in grocery stores, convenience markets, and Canteens vending locations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
Lorenzo Kennedy (right) and his mother, Jerriod “Jerrica” Carpenter (left)
Mother-son duo charged in gang-related shooting outside Waco convenience store

Latest News

It remains unclear whether the Iranian-Americans’ transfers reflect significant progress in a...
Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest in step toward deal for ultimate release
A mother in Wisconsin is being held on $1 million bond for allegedly starving her five children.
5 malnourished children found in basement, prosecutors say; mother charged with neglect
A mother in Wisconsin is being held on $1 million bond for allegedly starving her five children.
5 children found malnourished in basement
Firefighters continue to battle flames and search for survivors. (CNN, POOL, KGMB, KHNL, US...
Hawaii wildfires leave trail of destruction