McLennan County Salvation Army provides school supplies to students

By Kaity Kempf
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Salvation Army is providing free school supplies to students in need.

With kids heading back to school, the Salvation Army Waco Corps have been gathering donations to prepare for the school year.

The Corps have teamed up with local communities and organizations to provide school supplies for about 300 McLennan County students.

Distribution of the donations and backpacks will start Friday Aug. 11 at the Salvation Army Social Services Office from 9:00 a.m. until all supplies are gone.

Parents who attend will need to bring their ID and proof of identification for the student.

