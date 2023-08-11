Oklahoma National Guard troops help secure border in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTUL) - Along a mile stretch in El Paso that divides the US and Mexico, Oklahomans are keeping a close watch.

“We walk up and down. We’ll patrol a little bit and we just call up if anything suspicious looks like its going on, if anybody looks like they’re about to cross we’ll call that up, get some help down here,” said Trace Greer, an Oklahoma National Guardsman.

Specialist Trace Greer is one of the 50 National Guard members taking part in Operation Lone Star.

“They were asking for volunteers to come down here and I was like, you know, I really feel like actually doing something for my community, helping out,” said Greer.

Helping out by watching for migrants attempting to cross illegally.

“When it’s real hot out like this they’re pretty, they usually stay back in the shade up underneath bridges and stuff and won’t really try and cross. Every now and then you’ll have some that will come up and try and get through,” said Greer.

They’ve seen people on the Mexico side but no one attempting to cross. There is plenty of evidence along the border of that happening before. This area is littered with shoes, including this tiny child’s shoe.

“I’ve seen families try to cross, with young kids, babies and as a, you know, as a human being it is a little bit tougher to see that because nobody would stand out in over 100-degree weather, you know, all day if they weren’t in need of something,” said a soldier.

Oklahoma is one of a handful of republican States answering Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s call to help secure the southern border.

They’re an extra set of eyes, but critics question their effectiveness as they don’t have federal powers to act.

“It’s ludicrous and I think, you know, every Texan should be up in arms about the fact that we’re doing this and every Oklahoman should be up in arms because they’re wasting ya’ll’s taxpayer dollars as well by playing this political game and sending these troops down here,” said David Stout of the Texas Border Coalition.

The cost is not clear Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt’s Office did not comment

