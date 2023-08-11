Advertise
Temple police investigate shooting that left one injured, suspect arrested

This case is under investigation.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left that one injured Thursday evening.

Officers were dispatched at around 10:55 p.m. Aug. 10 to the 400 block of W Avenue E for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found one man with a gunshot wound who was transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

Witnesses identified the shooter as 17-year-old Josiah Harrison who was located and taken into custody to the Bell County Jail.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

