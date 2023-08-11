Advertise
Temple selected as winning city to be featured on ‘The Daytripper’ season final

(The Daytripper)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple was selected on Friday as the winning city to be featured on the season 14 final of The Daytripper.

Temple beat out Comanches in the final round of voting.

The contest started on July 14 with 16 cities in the running.

Chet and his crew are planning their visit to Temple.

The episode is expected to air in May.

The announcement video of the winner can be found on Chet’s Instagram here.

